Katikati author Christine Mackenzie shares writing tips, tricks and pointers

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Author Christine Mackenzie at Frankfurt Book Fair.

“What does it take to get published? What should I write about? Where do I start?”

These are questions published author Christine Mackenzie gets asked all the time.

She would like to pass on her knowledge and teach people how to become better writers with a free, 10-day writers’ workshop.

She rote, directed and produced comedy movie of her successful adventure, action and romance novel Hoofbeat Heartbeat, which sold approximately 50,000 copies. The book was inspired by her husband, now friend, polo player Stuart Mackenzie who was New Zealand’s highest goal scorer.

She’s written four novels for young adults and a career highlight was to read at Frankfurt Book Fair.

She also wrote, directed and produced comedy movie Rent a Gent in Hawaii and has been in a number of musicals. She also once ran a New Zealand theatre company.

Christine says the workshops will cater for any writing needs — be it a novel, screenplay, biography or just to document experiences.

Participants interested in screenplay writing will learn the basic steps. For those wanting to write a novel, Christine can provide pointers on how to make a start and how to structure it.

“You need to find a good beginning because publishers will only read the first 5-10 pages. Always begin with a hook where you throw out the bait, and finish every chapter on a cliff-hanger.

“I can teach you how to polish your work and make it shine.”

Christine says it will be a very intensive and interactive writing experience. It will be a commitment for the period and “includes homework”.

The Details

What: Writers’ Workshop

Where: The Arts Junction boardroom, Katikati

When: October 15-17 for starter sessions from 6-9pm, October 19 morning session from 9am-12pm, followed by intensive sessions on October 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, 31

Bring water, pen and ample paper or laptop.

Sign up at The Arts Junction, Katikati front desk.

Save

