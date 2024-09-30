Author Christine Mackenzie at Frankfurt Book Fair.

“What does it take to get published? What should I write about? Where do I start?”

These are questions published author Christine Mackenzie gets asked all the time.

She would like to pass on her knowledge and teach people how to become better writers with a free, 10-day writers’ workshop.

She rote, directed and produced comedy movie of her successful adventure, action and romance novel Hoofbeat Heartbeat, which sold approximately 50,000 copies. The book was inspired by her husband, now friend, polo player Stuart Mackenzie who was New Zealand’s highest goal scorer.

She’s written four novels for young adults and a career highlight was to read at Frankfurt Book Fair.