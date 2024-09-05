Val Baker beside the little axemen's shed that was broken into and vandalised a few months ago. The club needs a helping hand to repair it.

Katikati’s axemen have dwindled in numbers to only four members, and three of those are women.

So the little club, which has a shed at Uretara Domain, needs help more than before after the shed was broken into a few months ago and vandalised.

Funding to fix the old shed has fallen through, making everything much harder, club president Val Baker says. They are looking at costs of up to $4000 to get it repaired.

Val is organising a working bee in the hope the community will get involved. They are asking for volunteers to fix walls and repair the roof and broken door. The safety fence needs replacing, some welding is required, and painting.