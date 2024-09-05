Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati A&P Show: Axemen shed at Uretara Domain vandalised, club needs rebuild help

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Val Baker beside the little axemen's shed that was broken into and vandalised a few months ago. The club needs a helping hand to repair it.

Val Baker beside the little axemen's shed that was broken into and vandalised a few months ago. The club needs a helping hand to repair it.

Katikati’s axemen have dwindled in numbers to only four members, and three of those are women.

So the little club, which has a shed at Uretara Domain, needs help more than before after the shed was broken into a few months ago and vandalised.

Funding to fix the old shed has fallen through, making everything much harder, club president Val Baker says. They are looking at costs of up to $4000 to get it repaired.

Val is organising a working bee in the hope the community will get involved. They are asking for volunteers to fix walls and repair the roof and broken door. The safety fence needs replacing, some welding is required, and painting.

Donated materials such as sheets of tanalised plywood, posts for the ring, nails and timber would be appreciated.

Val says the sport is not what it used to be and the number of Kiwi axemen has vastly reduced. They often recruit axemen from around the country for the Katikati A&P Show.

They’d love more fans of the sport, and helpers could occasionally give them a hand, especially for the A&P show.

■ Call Val on 027 285 9714 if you can help out, donate funds or materials. The working bee dates will be October 19-20.

