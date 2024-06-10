The Winter Series features the musical 42nd Street.

Break up the chill and grey of winter with a succession of live performances on the big screen at Junction Theatre.

“Our Winter Series screenings, running for five weeks starting in mid-June, provide a wonderful opportunity for our community to enjoy quality entertainment and afternoon tea in the comfort of our cosy theatre,” says Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight.

“We know it’s tough to leave the warmth of home in winter, but connecting with others and having something enjoyable to look forward to is so important for our wellbeing.”

The Winter Series began in 2022 to combat isolation in the aftermath of Covid-19.

This winter the line-up includes The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at the Theatre Royal on June 20, An American in Paris musical on June 26, Spartacus Ballet performed by the Australian Ballet on July 4, The Marriage of Figaro opera performed by Opera Australia on July 10, and 42nd Street musical also at the Theatre Royal on July 18.





The Details

What: Winter Series screenings

Where: Junction Theatre at The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: June 20 to July 18

Cost: $10

Tickets: On site or online www.theartsjunction.org.nz