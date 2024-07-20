Every few years the Innovation Garden Club has a winter challenge that participants can “carry along” with them.
The club holds a biennial challenge asking anyone interested — not only members — to kit out a carry-on-size suitcase or bag and create a decorative garden.
The easily transportable gardens are made up of living plants with various textures and can have recycled items and/or ornaments relative to the theme of the garden.
The challenge was open to all, not only club members, and culminated in a grand final this month. There were 13 entries from Bethlehem to Waihī Beach on display at Waihī Beach RSA.
This year the club combined a garden ramble with the competition, with several Waihī Beach gardens open for public viewing.