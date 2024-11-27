Advertisement
Carols at Athenree Homestead: First-time Christmas event at historic home

Athenree Homestead. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The sounds of Christmas will echo throughout Athenree with a new event to grace the historic homestead.

Carols at Athenree Homestead will be a picnic afternoon out enjoying Christmas carols. Visitors are invited to bring along a picnic afternoon tea and portable chairs (or rugs) for the lawn in front of the homestead. Julia Ormsby and her coffee cart Little Miss Jay will be on site providing hot drinks.

The sounds of Katikati Concert Band and Waihī Beach Singers will fill the air and everyone will be encouraged to join in singing carols.

“This is something new for Athenree Homestead,” said chairman Peter Morten, “and we hope that people from around the wider district will find it an enjoyable part of the countdown to Christmas.”

Organiser Chris Bedford says original owners Adela and Hugh Stewart held many social events at the homestead.

“We think that they would be pleased to see their grand old property being used in this way.”

Parking will be available in the homestead grounds for those who have difficulty walking up the drive.

Carols at Athenree Homestead is organised by Athenree Homestead in conjunction with the Athenree Action Group and replaces the previous Athenree foreshore carols event.

The details

What: Carols at Athenree Homestead

Where: Athenree Homestead

When: December 8, 3-5pm

