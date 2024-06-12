Master weavers show their work at Carlton Gallery.

The latest exhibition in Carlton Gallery coincides with Matariki and celebrates both art and the start of a new year for Māori.

Visitors to this exhibition will view hand-woven flax artworks such as traditional baskets, hats, backpacks and more.

The collaboration of local artists exhibiting is Marino Magee plus Rangi Ranui, Rawinia Gray, Kerewai Wanakore, Annie Tauiwi, Karen Morunga, Janie Hemoata Wanakore Flavell - all master weavers level four through the Wananga O Aotearoa.

A gallery spokesperson says weaving is not only useful, “it is a living art form and a way of passing on Māori culture. For example, while the kete is used for collecting food such as potato, kumara and pipis, it also represents a container of knowledge and wisdom.”

Flax from the works is sourced from the Western Bay of Plenty or from the artist’s backyards.

Flax used to be prepared by tools such as greenstone and dyed with the bark from the celery pine tree, these days flax works are created with steel combs and using other natural dyes. Special flaxes recognised for their ability to extract white fibre are used to make handles and cloaks.

The details

What: Matariki Exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: June 16-July 7