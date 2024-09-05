The Bay of Plenty Times captured the hilarious snapshot of Colin in a cot with baby bonnet and dummy. He had agreed to do it as long he could have beer instead of a milk.
Colin attended Katikati Primary School and Katikati College with his siblings. He joined Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade while still at high school, trained as a plumber with his uncle at Purcell Plumbing and eventually moved to Waihi.
Colin is a dad to two, and grandfather to one. He says he’s in Katikati every few weekends.
He celebrated his birthday at Waihi RSA on Saturday and the theme was gold and black.
Katikati Maternity Hospital
By Ellen McCormack/abridged
The opening of the Katikati Maternity Hospital on June 1, 1942 was the culmination of more than 40 years of effort and fundraising by the local community who were determined to obtain medical services for the district.
Health issues had always been a major concern in Katikati due to the long distances that had to be travelled to reach the nearest doctor or hospital and the condition of the roads.
In early 1942 a house was built and Dr Joseph Burstein from Austria was appointed resident doctor for Katikati.
The long trek for medical attention to either Waihi or Tauranga has ended.
In the early days Dr Burstein ran his surgery without appointments or nurse. Patients would show up at his surgery.
Everyone knew whose turn it was next and if the doctor was called away to deliver a baby or any other emergency, patients went home and returned the next day. It had a room for patients after minor operations and a dentist also extracted teeth at the hospital.
For the next 20 years Dr Burstein served but with the road improvements, some women preferred to have their babies in Tauranga or Waihi.
In 1964 the “old mens home” in Te Puke was burned to the ground so the residents were moved to Katikati Maternity Hospital and this was the beginning of a resthome service in Katikati.