Orienteering is new to the Aims Games and Matahui School crew had a blast. Photo / Zach Quin/blinkshot Photography
The Zespri Aims Games saw more nearly 13,000 athletes and their families flood into Tauranga for the annual event.
The 20th Aims Games is Australasia’s largest junior sporting event held every year in Tauranga with 27 sporting codes. More than 390 schools took part from September 7-13.
There were 25 schools from Northland, two from Southland, one from Otago, and 18 from Canterbury. There were nine schools from the Tairāwhiti region, 18 from Hawke’s Bay, and 18 from Taranaki. The team from Pukenui School up north endured a 600km, 10-hour car ride while the girls from St Peter’s College in Gore travelled 1500 kilometres, over two flights, taking eight hours in total.
Two schools from Fiji and six from the Cook Islands crossed the South Pacific to get to the tournament.
The impressive opening ceremonies (there were two) for this year’s games were held at Mercury Baypark Arena where Prime Minister Chris Luxon attended and addressed the audience as did Tauranga Mayor and Olympic and world champion rower Mahé Drysdale.
Western Bay of Plenty schools from Te Puna to Waihī Beach participating included Katikati College, Matahui School, Whakamarama School, Ōmokoroa No 1 School, Ōmokoroa Point School, Te Puna School and a home school student.
Katikati College had 91 students attend the Aims Games. They had 18 entries in various sporting events - including orienteering, squash, badminton, canoe racing, cross country, futsal, netball, hockey, football, gymnastics, orienteering, rugby, squash and mountain biking.
The most decorated athlete of the event went to CJ Cross, who won six gold medals and two silver medals. Abby Turton competed in the individual canoe race in paddle sports, taking fifth place and second place in the team relay. Katikati rugby sevens team made the second grade, placing 26th overall. In badminton, Jiya and Lucas made the semifinals for their mixed doubles in division two and Diya Patel made the quarter-finals in division three for her singles.
Ōmokoroa No 1 School had 14 players and four teams compete in rippa rugby, hockey, futsal, bowls, mountain biking and golf.
Ōmokoroa Point School gave special mention to Rinnon who competed in swimming and broke nine personal bests from 11 events, won a bronze and four top 10 ribbons. In golf Fraser Neilson finished 22nd out of 53 for nine holes.
Whakamarama School had a team enter the bowls event. Evan, Gemma, Ethan and David played bowls singles and pairs. Evan made it through to the finals for the singles and David and Evan made it through to the finals in the pairs and came fifth equal.
At Te Puna School, Elvis qualified to the rock climbing quarter-finals, the table tennis team finished eighth in the mixed pairs. Paige, Cai and Tama received sportsmanship medals from their managers.
Matahui School orienteers did well in the new Aims Games sport code - Mahia and Savannah came 13th out of 48 girls’ teams, and Melinka and Cameron in the mixed field scored bronze medals. Mahia was Matahui’s sole representative in sailing and came 13th out of 21 sailors in the silver fleet.