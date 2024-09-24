Orienteering is new to the Aims Games and Matahui School crew had a blast. Photo / Zach Quin/blinkshot Photography

The Zespri Aims Games saw more nearly 13,000 athletes and their families flood into Tauranga for the annual event.

The 20th Aims Games is Australasia’s largest junior sporting event held every year in Tauranga with 27 sporting codes. More than 390 schools took part from September 7-13.

There were 25 schools from Northland, two from Southland, one from Otago, and 18 from Canterbury. There were nine schools from the Tairāwhiti region, 18 from Hawke’s Bay, and 18 from Taranaki. The team from Pukenui School up north endured a 600km, 10-hour car ride while the girls from St Peter’s College in Gore travelled 1500 kilometres, over two flights, taking eight hours in total.

Two schools from Fiji and six from the Cook Islands crossed the South Pacific to get to the tournament.

The impressive opening ceremonies (there were two) for this year’s games were held at Mercury Baypark Arena where Prime Minister Chris Luxon attended and addressed the audience as did Tauranga Mayor and Olympic and world champion rower Mahé Drysdale.