It costs less than ever before to look fashionable and many of us buy lots of new pieces of clothing each year, knowing the resources needed to create new garments is harming both the planet and the people behind the sewing machines.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology senior lecturers Jackie Brown and Debra Laraman are serious about conscious consumption and say in a world where there is more than enough stuff, we should utilise existing resources more to reduce waste and carbon emissions.

The pair has interviewed 72 women over the age of 45 about their shopping habits and will present their findings at the upcoming Fashion Feasting event at the Windermere Campus' Atrium space.

Laraman's career in fashion and design spans over 30 years. She completed a masters focused on eco fashion in 2009 and continued her work and practice in sustainable fashion.

Over the years, she has managed fashion and creative programmes in the tertiary sector, presented internationally, and held solo and group exhibitions on eco fashion to educate consumers and raise awareness. She often speaks at eco fashion events and provides workshops on request.

"Buying an upcycled or preloved product means you are helping the environment. You can enjoy guilt free consumption knowing you are not contributing to the waste stream and you are saving natural resources. Did you know that growing enough cotton to make one T-shirt takes more than 2000 litres of water? That's enough for one person to drink for 900 days," she explains.

Advertisement

Passionate about connecting conscious consumers and sellers that feature sustainable fashion, Laraman and Brown have recently focused their research on mature women's shopping habits.

"Through discussions on this, Jackie and I started the FAB women's network, which stands for Forty and Beyond. Older women spend more on fashion than younger women, even though they are largely ignored by magazines and marketing. Our study aims to find out how New Zealand women spend on fashion, and how they dispose of it," Laraman says.

The upcoming Fashion Feasting event is a platform for Laraman and Brown to share the findings of the recent research, and they thought it would be a great idea to combine it with Toi Ohomai's hospitality team and extend the focus to reducing food waste.

"Deb and I have put together this event, cajoling our Toi Ohomai colleagues from hairdressing to culinary arts to put on an entertaining evening for you all. We will not only present our findings, but there will also

Models will showcase sustainable fashion at a show at Toi Ohomai

Make the most out of your wardrobe

1. Invest in quality fabrics and styles that suit you so you feel good wearing the items.

2. The most sustainable option is buying second-hand or upcycled fashion.

3. Plan your wardrobe and buy pieces that co-ordinate with or enhance what you own.

4. Buy locally made if possible, and organic.

5. Learn about fibres. Just because it's natural does not mean it is sustainable.

6. Only purchase items you truly love and know you're going to wear.

7. Avoid discovering defects too late when buying second hand and carefully inspect each item before you buy it.

8. Don't buy clothes that are too big or too small, even if they're a steal. Every piece in your wardrobe should fit you perfectly.

9. Stock in op shops changes constantly. If you don't find what you are looking for straight away, try again.

10. Go to the Fashion Feasting event for more advice on creating a stylish and more sustainable wardrobe.

the details

What: Fashion Feasting

When: Thursday, September 5, 5pm-8pm

Where: The Atrium of the Toi Ohomai Windermere Campus

This is a free event, but spaces are limited. To register, email thegoodgarb@gmail.com