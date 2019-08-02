A lot of people are terrified to try yoga. And I totally understand why!

I've been teaching yoga for years. I've taught it in lots of studios, taught it at big wellness events that attract over 100 people, at intimate health retreats, and sometimes in front of up to 8000 people.

I know that terrified look in the eyes well. It's like a possum looking wide-eyed at approaching headlights.

So, I thought I'd share some yoga truth bombs and then give you the real low-down.

Seven reasons people are terrified of yoga:

Advertisement

1 They think yogis are mungbean-eatin', tree-huggin' weirdos who bend like circus freaks. So they think they've got to be an instant circus-animal too. But in reality, yoga is just about increasing your mobility and calming and balancing your mind, body and soul. No circus-traits are required. Just ignore those glamazons on Instagram with legs like giraffes.

2 Trying anything is terrifying. Full stop. I'm a yoga teacher, but I assure you I too was like a fish-out-of-water turning up to my first yoga class. I had worse co-ordination than a certain politician on Dancing with the Stars a few years back. So, know from me this is completely normal. Yet, we ask our kids to be brave and to try new stuff. Perhaps we ought to practise what we preach.

3 We have ants in our pants generally so that meditation bit is downright scary. Well, I'll let you in on a secret. I was actually the worst fidget in that meditation part at the end of class (called shavasana) when I started too. My monkey-mind was all over the darn place. So, if I can master this, so can you. Start with one minute meditation a day. You can get better at anything if you do more of it, right?

4 You're scared you will fart in class while trying to hold some weird pose. Don't worry about it! You are likely not going to be alone. If anyone expects you to be a robot then they are probably a jerk.

5 You are a bloke and petrified you will be the only one with testosterone in class. In my yoga workshops there is often only one or two men in the group. They end up loving the attention from the almost all-girl class. But seriously, they're supported and have fun.

6 People can't touch their toes so they turn up to class saying "I'm not flexible" and so won't fit in. This is precisely why they should attend. I ask "if you started running, would you expect to run a marathon on day one too?" Just take a look at kids and they know how to cross their legs and move well. Adults lose this ability and it ends up restricting their movement. Everyone has to be able to move well for every day living.

7 People fear they'll give up their beers or wine for kombucha swillin'. Oh, come on. I like a wine or beer still.

— Rachel Grunwell calls herself a real-deal yoga teacher. She's a wellness expert and author of Balance: Food, Health + Happiness. Connect with Rachel via inspiredhealth.co.nz, Instagram (@rachelgrunwell) or InspiredHealthNZ's Facebook.