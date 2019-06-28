It certainly isn't for everyone, but many people from all walks of life, all ages, and both men and women nowadays proudly flaunt their body art. Getting tattooed can be addictive and for some, what starts with a tiny flower on the hip quickly turns into a colourful sleeve.

For many women, tattoos can also help build confidence and self-love, and they often tell personal stories. They can be hugely meaningful and record significant events in their lives. Whether you like them or not, a beautifully done tattoo shows a person's style and individuality.

Local ladies who are into ink shouldn't miss the upcoming Girls' Tattoo Night at Bohemian Tattoo Arts downtown Tauranga. It's an opportunity to meet talented tattoo artists Veronica de Oliveira, Carla Cook, and Julie Florianova, and get some new ink while there.

Tauranga tattoo artist Veronica de Oliveira

"We will be running a $100 Tattoo Flash. Guests can choose a design and get tattooed on a first in first served basis. They will be welcomed with nibbles and drinks and everyone will be in to win free tattoos, vouchers and other prizes," Veronica says.

Part of the funds raised on the night, as well as any spontaneous donations, will be donated to the New Zealand Rape Crisis Organisation Whanau Ahuru Mowai O Aotearoa, who offer support services for survivors of rape and sexual abuse and organise education and prevention programmes.

Veronica and her team would like to, besides showcasing their art, put on a fun and productive night, offer local ladies the opportunity to get an affordable tattoo, and raise funds and awareness for this worthy cause.

"We believe that the subject isn't addressed enough in the community, and we would like to do something and raise awareness to Girl Power this way," she says.



NEED TO KNOW

WHAT: Girls' Tattoo Night

WHEN: July 5, 5.00 – 9.00pm

WHERE: Bohemian Tattoo Arts, 14 Grey Street, Tauranga

With giveaways and prizes, plus $100 Flash Tattoos