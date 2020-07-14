Aotearoa's biggest reggae artists, including Fat Freddy's Drop, L.A.B, Kora and Maisey Rika have been announced in the line-up to next year's One Love Festival.

The festival will return on Waitangi Day weekend 2021.



"In the past, One Love has brought 12-14 international acts to the festival, however in the current climate we will focus more on Kiwi talent.

"In 2021 we are inviting five internationals to the stage, some of which are prepared to quarantine if needed, as they really want to be part of One Love - one of the top reggae festivals in the world," Festival director, Pato Alvarez said.

"One Love is a cultural music festival that represents and acknowledges Aotearoa reggae music every year. As a part of our line-up we invite Polynesian, Jamaican and more reggae bands," he said.



Alverez noted that if the international bands could not play due to Covid restrictions, they would automatically be pushed to 2022 as part of the One Love agreement.

Next year's One Love Festival will feature household names such as Fat Freddy's Drop, L.A.B, Kora, Sean Kingston, Katchafire, Silva MC, House of Shem, FIJI, Stan Walker, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Ardijah and Maisey Rika set to play across the two days.



Fat Freddy's Drop will make their One Love debut as headliners. The seven-headed act is internationally regarded as one of the world's finest live draw cards and with several critically acclaimed albums to their name, including their most recent SPECIAL EDITION PART 1.

Joining FFD is L.A.B, who made history recently when they performed the first sold-out arena concert at Spark Arena in Auckland post-Covid lockdown.

The band has been riding a wave of popularity on the back of their chart-topping album L.A.B. III, which features their smash hit In The Air.

The festival also pays homage to the trailblazers with heritage acts such as Ardijah, FIJI, Steel Pulse and Kora also on the line-up. Other acts include the award-winning Maisey Rika, with her unique mix of Māori, folk, acoustic, soul and easy listening, with elements of roots and deep culture.

One Love has sold out for the past five years, with the 2020 festival selling out months in advance.

Earlybird on sale has seen more than 50 per cent of tickets already sold for the 2021 festival, while the next general ticket sales start from 7pm Wednesday, July 22 at www.onelovefestival.co.nz.

The two-day festival is presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai FM.

What: One Love 2021

When: Saturday, February 6, Sunday, February 7, 2021

Where: Tauranga Domain

Acts: Fat Freddy's Drop, L.A.B, Kora, Sean Kingston, Katchafire, House of Shem, FIJI, Kolohe Kai, Sammy J, Chaka Demus, Stan Walker, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Ardijah, Tomorrow People, Maisey Rika, Three Houses Down + General Fiyah, Hamo Dell, Paua, Swiss, Silva MC, Lomez Brown, Cornerstone Roots, Tree