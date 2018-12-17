Searching for free school holiday activities? Sport Bay of Plenty's Virtually on Track initiative has got you covered with a range of free Fun in the Sun self-guided activities at seven locations around the Bay of Plenty.

Featuring ready-made treasure hunts, family games and challenges such as building a sundial from natural materials, recreation advisor Courtney Meiring says the activities are designed to encourage families to have fun and get out and explore the lakes, bays and beaches around the Bay of Plenty.

"Keeping the kids entertained and active, and finding low cost and engaging options, can always be a bit of a challenge at this time of year," Meiring said.

"We therefore wanted to offer families a range of free self-guided activities that would provide easy ways for kids and adults to be active and have fun over the holidays."

Advertisement

As an added incentive, prizes are also up for grabs for anyone completing the activities between December 21 and January 31.

Entering is as easy as uploading a photo to Facebook or Instagram using hashtag #VOTfuninsun of your whānau completing an activity. The more activities completed, then the more chances to win.

Download your activity cards from virtuallyontrack.co.nz/funinthesun today.

Activity cards are available for:

· McLaren Falls Park

· Waihi Beach

· Lake Tikitapu

· Holdens Bay

· Ohiwa Harbour

· Ohope Beach

· Opotiki