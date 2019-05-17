As a parent, there can't be any better feeling than watching your children strive in their sport of choice.

You want them to excel. You want them to be the best version of themselves. You want them to experience their versions of success and happiness on all levels.

But what if your child's biggest hurdle in achieving their next goal is your other child?

After patting yourself on the back for obviously doing something right in raising your children and secretly thinking about what skills they have that you may be able to lay claim to, it would be a tough situation to be in for a parent.

That's what Dell Curry - a former NBA player - and Sonya Curry face right now, sitting at the top of the hierarchy that can be described as the NBA's royal family, as their sons Stephen and Seth potentially spend the next couple of weeks battling it out in the Western Conference finals.

They are the first siblings to face each other in a NBA conference final, adding to the Curry family's NBA legacy.

Steph is representing the Golden State Warriors - a team he has helped lead to a NBA finals win three times - and Seth is representing the Portland Trail Blazers in his first playoff run.

As a parent you'd feel so torn.

Apparently the heads of the Curry clan will flip a coin to decide whose jersey they'll be wearing and have decided to sit with Steph's wife Ayesha at their home games and with Seth's fiancée Callie Rogers on Blazers' home ground. They'll be at every game like any proud parent would.

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, and Seth Curry, #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo / Getty Images

But as a sibling, close ones at that, I guarantee you'd feel even more torn.

You of course want to be in the team to make it to the NBA playoffs, facing off against the winner of the Eastern Conference final.

As Steph, you'd want to continue your winning streak. He clearly has plenty more basketball in him but you'd be hungry to ensure you always have the opportunity to go out on a high if something were to happen. You'd also want to see your brother taste that play-offs experience. And if your streak is going to be broken, who better to strip you of that than family, right?

For Seth, you'd want to see your brother succeed and probably feel a tad guilty if the reason he couldn't was because you stopped him from doing so. You'd also want to continue the Curry family legacy, to be part of a NBA playoffs final and win.

People love to hate Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors in general. Cocky and a show-off are names often thrown around in a classic case of tall poppy syndrome. Those people would no doubt love to see Seth stop his brother from reaching another NBA final (insert eye rolls here).

But Steph's talent is undeniable. Watching him make his shots is addictive and his showmanship is entertaining.

I've watched Steph and the Golden State Warriors win an NBA title - sitting in Oakland's Oracle Arena for Game Five of the 2017 playoffs against Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and the 2017 NBA championship title.

As much as I rate Seth, I'm not ready for Steph's reign to be over and this time around, I want to see Golden State Warriors head to another playoffs.

If that happens, would Steph retire?

I hope not because, ideally, I'm keen to see Seth move to an eastern conference team in the hope we'll see a Curry vs Curry NBA Playoffs final in 2020!