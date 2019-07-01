Northland's top two senior badminton teams put up a strong fight on Saturday as Northland 1 battled North Harbour and Auckland in Northland, while Northland 2 took on Bay of Plenty and Waitakere in Waitakere.
The efforts from Northland 1 didn't come through in the results, losing seven games to four against North Harbour and going down 8-3 to Auckland.
Northland 2 had a mixed bag, losing 8-3 first up to Bay of Plenty only to come back and beat Waitakere on home court, 8-3.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham caught all the action from Northland 1 on Saturday, while fellow photographer Tania Whyte saw Northland 2 during their ties against two North Harbour teams earlier this month.
Advertisement