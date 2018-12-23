Whanganui drone pilots have been warned to stick to aviation rules over the holiday period in the wake of the havoc caused at Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom this week.

Whanganui ports manager Phil McBride expected drones to be a popular Christmas gift and has urged people to be aware of the rules which restricted where drones can be flown.

"That's the thing people don't realise," he said. "Drones, under the act, are treated as an aircraft. People flying them are pilots."

The council has put up signs at South Beach and the North Mole warning drone pilots about the restrictions.

On Thursday 60 flights in and out of Gatwick airport in London were cancelled and the army sent in snipers to shoot down rogue drones flying in the airspace.

In Whanganui, drones cannot be flown within 4km of the boundary of Whanganui Airport and Whanganui Hospital, which is also classed as an airport because helicopters land there.

Commercial operators of drones can do so but they need a licence and the written approval of Whanganui Airport before flying.

"You have to be qualified and you have to have a drone operators licence," McBride said.

Drones also cannot be flown higher than 400 feet (122m), at night, or over private property without permission from the owner.

They also must be within line of sight at all times.

To fly over council-owned land and parks, people first need to apply to the Whanganui District Council.

There are strict rules about where drones can be flown.

McBride said his biggest concern was people flying drones around the North Mole and South Beach areas which were on the approach to Whanganui Airport.

"You definitely cannot be flying drones there," he said. "The impact of a drone versus an aircraft can be catastrophic. My concern in the safety of aircraft and passengers."

He said one person his already being prosecuted for illegally flying a drone in Whanganui and people who broke the rules faced fines.

"We are always monitoring from an airport point of view."

To apply to fly over public parks in Whanganui visit www.whanganui.govt.nz

For more information visit https://www.airshare.co.nz/