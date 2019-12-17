When Marguerite Johansson missed a national triple jump record by 3cm last year she knew she only had one more chance to break it - so she set herself a goal to do just that.

She made the most of her second chance this month, competing at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships in Wellington. At 15, it was her last chance to compete in the Junior Girls' Triple Jump for athletes under 16.

Not only did she jump a personal best, the Bethlehem College student won the event and broke the record set by Gore High School's Jade Graham of 11.7m in 2010, recording a distance of 11.84m in her triple jump.

"I was close to the record last year but I missed out by 3cm and then this year I got it," Marguerite says.

"It was quite a surprise I guess, but I've been working towards it for a while, so it was quite pleasing I guess to achieve my goal."

Marguerite also won the junior girls' long jump with a 5.53m distance, finished sixth in the 200m and was recognised as one of three New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics Association Athletes of the Meeting 2019 - not bad for someone who started concentrating on track and field events only about 14 months ago.

She has a background in gymnastics and dance and this, she says, along with her height of 175cm, has helped her success in triple jump.

"I guess it's quite a combination of different events, like you get the running element and a bit of high jump because you have to go for height as well as length but I guess it's just an all-round event.

Ask her coach Valerie Bromley however, and she says Marguerite's strong work ethic has also been a contributing factor.

"She's very focused, very determined and she's rising to the occasion competition-wise. She just did so well," Bromley, who has been a coach for 43 years, says.

"We head a reasonable amount of training, but not a huge amount. I was a little concerned we were underdone for secondary schools but she just pulled it out of the bag and was spot on the board for the triple."

Marguerite Johansson, 15, has broken the New Zealand Secondary Schools' junior girls triple jump record. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says the top spot in the long jump was unexpected, with Marguerite unable to clear the 5m qualifying mark in the heats. In the final, between the event's top 12 athletes, she won by 1cm with a 5.53 jump.

"It was quite thrilling," Bromley says.

Bromley, who coached Tauranga Olympic and Commonwealth Games decathlete Brent Newdick to the world youth champs, says she likes to "multi-base" her athletes and plans to expand her skillbase, potentially pole vault, through Christmas and beyond.

She says Marguerite has a lot of potential and has what it takes to make a name for herself in the sport.

"A lot of it is how they cope with actual competition and that just comes over time with competing ... Marguerite is very determined and when it comes to the performance she gives 100 per cent, she's fantastic and [has] a very supportive family."

Those family members were also there to support Marguerite in her bid to claim the record and were proud of the Tauranga teenager. Her sister Isabella was also helping record the results from the competition.

"She worked really hard and you know it was her goal to break the record and she did it so yeah, it was just fabulous," mum Kate says.

Marguerite, who plays netball in winter, plans to continue triple jump for as long as she can and hopes to retain the record for years to come.

"I guess you never know whose going to come along but we'll see," Marguerite says.

Marguerite Johansson (Bethlehem College):

Long Jump: 5.53m (1st).

Triple jump: 11.84m - a personal best (1st).