

Edward Townsend has been remembered at a memorial service in Whangārei as a big-hearted, loving, caring man.

It was standing room only as about 100 people packed into Open Arms community day centre yesterday to celebrate the 52-year-old's life.

Townsend - known as Eddie - was allegedly assaulted outside the Te Mai shops and later died in hospital early last week.

The service was run by Pastor Sonny More, from Te Whakapiripiri Encounter Church, and celebrated "the gift of Eddie".

After words from More and kaumatua Fred Tito, people were invited to get up and speak about Townsend, who had been sleeping rough in recent months.

Liz Sinclair said she first met him six years ago and the pair had spent hours talking and laughing.

"He was just an awesome, awesome guy."

She said he had a heart of gold.

"I will always treasure him. Rest in peace, my bro."

Gary Baxter spoke of the two striking up a friendship over their shared interest of poetry.

"He did it tough but he did it his way," he said of his friend.

Townsend's cousin, Mandy Horton, also spoke, touching on the early years of their lives. She thanked everyone who had extended their condolences and love since he died.

She also thanked those who had taken care of his two dogs.

Horton described her cousin, whom she had been in contact with "on and off" over recent years but hadn't heard from in around eight months, as a "tortured soul".

"He found a good version of himself that he ended up loving."

She said he was very caring.

"He was always others first before himself. Like others said, he had nothing but he gave so much."

Horton said she held no judgement or grievance towards the man charged with Townsend's manslaughter.

Horton said she wanted the community to extend love and kindness to the man and his family.

It was overwhelming to see how many had turned up at the memorial service, she said.

"To see that he touched so many people's lives, even people that didn't know him."

Others spoke of his ''beautiful eyes'', big heart and the kindness and compassion he showed.

A 25-year-old Raumanga man appeared briefly in Whangārei District Court last Tuesday. He was charged with manslaughter and granted interim name suppression.

The man was remanded in custody until January 31 when he will appear in the High Court at Whangārei.