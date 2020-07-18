After a small setback when its Easter event was cancelled, Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) has been rescheduled, with a new date set for Labour Weekend, October 24-26.



The popular open studio artist trail around Raglan is in its 11th year and enables visitors to meet artists in their own spaces, get a peek into the creative process and be the first to buy new artworks developed specifically for the weekend.

"We're keen to keep up our momentum and especially build on the success of our opening night of the Preview Exhibition, which we hosted a week before lockdown," says RAW co-ordinator, Nicky Brzeska.

The Preview Exhibition in mid-March, an 80-person gathering and a new record for opening night sales for RAW, before lockdown put the event on hold. Photo / Supplied

"It was pretty surreal going from an 80-person gathering and a new record for opening night sales, to no event in a matter of a week, but we're so pleased we're still able to pull it off," she says.

Businesses have helped make this happen with Raglan Signs reprinting and installing signs free, local graphic designer Mafia Designs making changes to artwork at no cost and others volunteering their time and skills to help make RAW a reality this year.

The 37 registered artists are raring to go with only a couple not making the new October date.

The event promises to surprise and delight with a wide range of media including paint, photography, illustration, pottery, mosaic work, jewellery and organic sculpture.

One unexpected outcome from the postponement is the inspiration that many of the artists have drawn from lockdown, as well as the time and breathing space to create more works.

One such artist is Jane Galloway, whose incredibly detailed realist paintings have given way to a newer more abstract style, one that she has been nurturing in lockdown through a new course and lots of practice.

For a taste of what's on offer, interested folk should visit the Preview Exhibition at the Old School Arts Centre, open week days from 10 until 2pm until October 26.

The RAW Preview Exhibition (which was first opened a week before lockdown) is on at the Old School Arts Centre in Raglan, open week days from 10am until 2pm until October 26. Photo / Supplied

Here, visitors will be able to see and purchase from the Talking about Climate Change exhibition or pick up a limited 300x300 artwork for $200.

The Raglan Arts Weekend will run for the three days over Labour Weekend from Saturday, October 24 to Monday, October 26.

It is a self-guided art trail visiting open studios of the very best artists that Whaingaroa has on offer. Most artist studios are open from 10am to 5pm.

For further information, visit raglanartsweekend.nz, @raglanart on Facebook, or pick up a copy of the new brochure from the Raglan Old School Arts Centre or various cafes and galleries across the North Island.