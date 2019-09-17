There will be singing, dancing and laughter in the Victoria Spiegeltent when The Topp Twins, Dames Lynda and Jools, hit the stage.

"There's bound to be a bit of yodelling as well. We will be bringing everyone so Ken, Camp Mother, the Bowling Ladies and the rest of the crew are packing their bags," Lynda said.

The twins are famous throughout New Zealand for their unique music and comedy.

They started out busking in Auckland four decades ago. Today, they have a multiple-award-winning TV series, loads of albums and several children's audio books under their belt.

Advertisement

They have been inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame and made Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment.

The Topp Twins will perform on Friday, October 25 as part of the Harcourts Hawke's Bay Arts Festival.

The talented duo say they like their shows to be spontaneous and the audience can expect to take part in the show.

"Someone is going to be a superstar on the night. Our stage doesn't have an end to it - it includes our audience. Anyone can be on stage."

Lynda was multi-tasking while talking to me via cellphone.

As we chatted, she was cooking " eggs benny" and delivering them to a table in her cafe in Methven, a small town in Canterbury.

Topp Country Cafe is where you will find Lynda most days.

"When we did the cooking show Topp Country it was really fun cooking with different people from all over the country. I love cooking, so when Jools and I discussed opening a cafe we knew we wanted good tucker, which was simple and nicely presented. That's what we offer and boy the place has gone crazy. It's become a destination cafe."

Advertisement

She says Jools is a silent partner "But she's not silent enough. She had to have her own recipe included in the menu. it's a lovely mini frittata with ham, cheese and baby spinach."

She took me with her out to the tables to serve food chuckling away to the customers as she told them she was being interviewed while cooking.

The twins are looking forward to coming to the Bay.

"It's so exciting to see the regions holding these festivals. The Spiegeltent is beautiful and a great place to perform. The audience are already enjoying the experience before we even step onto the stage."

While in the Bay they will be visiting friends and going to a cafe for breakfast.

"We would love to hear your readers suggestions on which cafe to go to."

• If you have a suggestion• go to the Topp Twins Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/topptwins

• For tickets, go to hbaf.co.nz and be quick, they're selling fast.