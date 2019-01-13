The past will be celebrated in a Wanganui Arts Society exhibition timed for Vintage Weekend.

The society's Heritage Exhibition will include drawings, paintings and craft work. Some of the paintings have never been on display before, such as Barbara McPhail's depiction of draught horses.

There will also be craft works: a restored chair, embroidery, crochet, bobbin lace and Nordic Hardanger embroidery patterns. Spinning and lace making will be demonstrated.

The show is at the society's little building near the cycling velodrome. It's reached from Ridgway St, through gates and a short length of Trafalgar Pl.

It's open on January 14 from 10am to noon. During Vintage Weekend it's open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 10am to 3pm.

Raewyn Laird will demonstrate making bobbin lace on the Saturday, and Elly Te Ua will demonstrate spinning on Sunday. Gilly Brown's vintage clothing will be available to see and buy on each day.