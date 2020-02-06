

For the fourth year running, a devoted group of Hawke's Bay motorcyclists and their canine passengers will stage a ride in support of a cause after their own hearts.

As organiser and member of the Dogs on Bikes NZ club, Jason Wawatai said the SPCA was crucial in the caring and sheltering of animals in need. He sees this Saturday's planned "Paws for a Cause" ride as one way for the motorcycling community to do their bit, as the society does not receive much funding.

He hopes this year's ride will expand on what the club has raised for the Napier SPCA from past runs.

"We've had a lot of people say they want to support it so we decided to open it up," he said.

Which means all motorcyclists, aboard all makes and models, are welcome to join in.

"It is about fundraising as well as raising awareness of what the SPCA does," Wawatai said.

"So the more we can get along for the ride the better."

For that reason, to cater for the lower-capacity model motorcycles, the club has devised a "scenic mystery ride" under 100km, which he estimates will take about an hour and 20 minutes to complete.

"Got to think of the smaller bikes."

He will don the gear and climb aboard his Harley-Davidson with his pillion passenger — Baxter.

About half a dozen other local riders and their canine passengers will also gear up, along with visiting riders like Gary Anderson, from Taihape, who will bring his dog Cairo along for the outing. Cairo rides in a sidecar.

"A ride for our furry friends," Wawatai said.

• The ride, which has a $20 registration fee per person, will set off from the Napier SPCA in Mersey St at 10.30am after a 9.30am "meet and greet" and return there at the conclusion for a barbecue run by SPCA volunteers.