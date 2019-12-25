JC251219NADmbovis.JPG Titoki farmer Keith MacLeod, here with dog Abby and his stock, is not happy MPI didn't tell him cow on a neighbouring farm had tested positive for Mycoplasma bovis.



An irate Northland beef farmer has slammed authorities for not informing him that livestock on a neighbouring farm tested positive for Mycoplasma bovis.

Keith MacLeod, of Houto Rd in Titoki, 29km west of Whangārei, said it was only through a chance meeting with the lessee of the infected property this week that the farmer informed him that one cow returned a positive test result.

He said his neighbour told him the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been testing the herd on his farm for four months— a fact MacLeod said other farmers in the area were probably unaware of.

It's unclear where the farmer got the herd from and when.

"My concern is this was the first I heard about the positive test and was from an accidental meeting. Our cows and calves graze on the fence across theirs,'' MacLeod said.

"I would have expected MPI to tell us and others in person but we've had nothing so far. I still don't know what we should be doing on ways of preventing its spread," he said.

The positive test brings to five the number of Northland farms that remain under restrictions while the infected animals are culled and cleaning and disinfection is completed.

MPI said 17 properties across Northland have had M. bovis since the outbreak in early 2016. Twelve have now been cleared of infection.

MacLeod said he didn't blame the farmer whose cattle tested positive for M. bovis as it wasn't his job to let his neighbours know.

"MPI cannot send anyone to tell us how to stop the spread of that disease. A phone call or email would have sufficed. I thought the country had a handle on it and that we're doing everything to wipe it off. Now, are we doing anything?"

The farmer of the infected property wasn't home when the Northern Advocate visited the property, and two of his immediate neighbours didn't know about the positive test.

However, another farmer whose farm borders the infected property said obviously it was a difficult time for his affected neighbour, who needed to be supported.

An MPI spokesman said while testing had been under way on the farm in question for some time, test results had only very recently suggested M. bovis infection in one group of animals.

While that testing was being done, he said movement restrictions were in place to prevent possible spread of infection.

He said there was extensive separation between the MacLeods' farm and the affected property, including two seven wire fences and a metal road.

"Unless cattle are deliberately moved between these two farms, there would be no risk of infection spreading from one to the other.

"We work with farmers who have confirmed infection to inform their neighbours, and to manage any possible risk of infection spreading. Neighbours are not informed while testing is under way as more than 90 per cent of farms are found to be free of infection."

A cow on a farm in Titoki has tested positive for the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis. Photo / John Stone

The spokesman said 51 properties in Northland were currently under a Notice of Direction (NOD), restricting cattle movement while testing was completed.

He said 90 per cent of farms put under a NOD were found to be free of infection.

"The M. bovis programme is committed to supporting farmers in Northland that have been affected by M. bovis, and in January will be opening a new office in Whangārei to house the two dozen MPI and industry staff working in the region."

Northland veterinarian Brian Lowe earlier warned farmers about the dangers of buying Friesian bulls from high-risk areas such as Canterbury.

He spoke while helping a beef farmer just outside Dargaville deal with M. bovis last year.