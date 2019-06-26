People have a chance to have a say on the rules for surgical procedures on animals.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is proposing regulations to clarify the rules for significant surgical procedures.

Deputy director general for regulation and assurance Bryan Wilson says it's essential procedures on animals be carried out by the right people with the right skills and care, to ensure the wellbeing of animals.

"We are proposing clearer rules about who can carry out certain procedures on animals and how they must be done. We want to hear from people who work with and care for animals, and anyone else who is interested in animal welfare regulations."

Public consultation runs until submissions close on Wednesday, July 24.

There will also be six public meetings — the first two in Wellington and Palmerston North.

Waikato's is on July 2 at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, from 6-9pm.

"The proposed rules mostly allow competent people to continue doing routine procedures on animals. Some proposals raise the standard."

Make a submission, or find a public meeting at www.mpi.govt.nz/animal-consult