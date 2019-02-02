When a Whanganui resident went to check on his nesting pet duck he did not expect to find it dead with its throat slashed.

The man, who does not wish to be named, discovered his beloved pet had been killed by a ferret and he has since trapped and killed three of the predators on his property.

This pet duck was nesting when her owner found that she had been killed by a ferret. Photo / Supplied

Peter Lock, of the Department of Conservation, said he was not aware of current ferret problems in the region.

"We did have to deal with ferrets killing kiwi in Tongariro Forest last year but thankfully they seem to have been eradicated."

Horizons Regional Council introduced its 20-year Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP) in 2017.

Ferrets are not included in the RPMP. Possums, rabbits and rooks are targeted as the main pests in the region.

"Ferrets are not included in the RPMP because during the community consultation period, which informed the plan, they weren't identified by our communities as being a priority pest," Horizons biosecurity manager Rod Smillie said.

"Had we included them, and treated them as a priority pest, the resulting rate increase would have been significant.

"Horizons pest staff can provide traps or advice to those who are having problems with pests outside the RPMP."

Ferrets were introduced to New Zealand in the 1880s with the aim of controlling rabbits and were later farmed for their fur.

As fur garments fell out of favour, the farms closed and some of the animals were released and preyed on native wildlife.

They were formerly managed under the Wildlife (Farming of Unprotected Wildlife) Regulations introduced in 1985.

"Unfortunately, the regulations had a loophole that allowed people to keep ferrets as pets, which was never intended," Lock said.

Ferrets are now unwanted organisms under the Biosecurity Act which has stopped the sale and reduced the public acceptance of ferrets as pets.

• Anyone who needs advice or assistance to trap ferrets or other pests seen around their properties can call Horizons on 0508 800 800.