Retirement is all about relaxing, taking life easier and making the most of things you were probably too busy to enjoy when you were working and raising a family.

Choosing the right lifestyle for your retirement can be a long and difficult process. It's a move that can involve some difficult decisions.

If you're thinking about a Retirement Village you should take into account not only the location of your retirement but also the amenities on offer and what continuum of care a Village has to offer.

Althorp Village. Photo / Supplied

But because many of us have a home to maintain, lawns and gardens devouring our spare time, we just don't find the time to relax and take things easier.

Advertisement

But for an increasing number of retirees, the best solution is to live in a retirement village, where all these things are taken care of.

Althorp Village situated in Pyes Pa is far from just another Retirement Village. There's a good choice of beautifully appointed one, two and three bedroom villas, duplexes, townhouses, apartments and serviced apartments all architecturally designed and sited to enjoy the warmth, privacy and views. Most of the villas have elevated views of the city or the surrounding hills while the facilities are enriched in beautiful gardens maintained by a dedicated crew.

Lawn bowls. Photo / Suplied

There is a huge range of activities and facilities on offer. Althorp residents enjoy a full sized bowling green, tennis court, golf croquet, and petanque, as well as the walking group and garden club. Indoors, there is a heated pool, spa pools, gym, a hairdresser, indoor bowls, table tennis, darts, line dancing, snooker and pool, a variety of card and board games, a fully equipped movie theatre, a library with a wide selection of books, newspapers, and magazines, a dedicated arts and crafts room, hobbies shed, and a lot more. Residents are also involved in other activities such as a choir, music club and personal gardening.

The Pyes Pa shopping centre is right next door. It is home to a variety of shops including a gym, dentist, chemist, doctors, hearing aid clinic, restaurants and takeaways and a supermarket and a short walk thru our gardens give residents direct access into the shopping centre.

Aquaerobics. Photo / Supplied

Althorp Village is one of those organisations, offering the unique style of a resort, a number of dedicated facilities, the highest level of personalized care to its residents as well as the ability to transfer to our Serviced Apartments for a higher level of care if and when required. Radius Althorp Hospital is also on site and residents have priority entry if the need for hospital level care arises.

Most importantly, you will find that the owners, management and staff who run Althorp Village really do care about and respect every resident, and your independence and privacy are assured.

Whether you enjoy an active lifestyle or prefer to lead a quieter life, Althorp Village offers services and facilities designed with you in mind.