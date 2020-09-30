Fynn Cranshaw was so determined to play in his first Anchor AIMS Games that after they were cancelled he decided to go ahead with the competition anyway.

The 13-year-old and his father Tim Cranshaw have just completed 18 holes on four golf courses - Ōmokoroa, Te Puke, Mount Maunganui and Tauranga - in two days.

This year's Aims Games were cancelled due to Covid-19 but will return from September 4 to 10 in 2021.

It would have been Fynn's first Games as the sole golf athlete for Ashurst School. His father Tim planned to be his son's caddy.

"He was quite excited about representing Ashurst," Tim said.

When the competition was cancelled Tim said they were "disappointed" but decided to make the most of it anyway and continue with the competition.

"We decided we weren't going to keep scores," he said. "It's just based on having fun. Remember the good ones, forget the bad ones."

Tim said to enter the 18-hole division Fynn needed a maximum handicap of 36. He's since got it down to a 35.

"So that was the goal. We did lots of golf over the summer."

Fynn Cranshaw, 13. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services

Fynn said he started playing golf with his dad and the pair now play at the Manawatu Golf Club where Fynn is coached by pro Tim Berry.

"We have so much fun."

The father and son lived in Dubai for two years and Tim said that's when Fynn got to meet some of the world's top golfers.

"There are not many crowds so we can follow all these pro golfers. Sergio García gave him a high-five once," he said with a laugh.

Fynn said he enjoyed playing golf for the "different types" and enjoyed playing with his dad, uncles and cousins.

He said his favourite golf professionals were Ryan Fox and Tiger Woods.

Tournament director Vicki Semple said Fynn's father got in touch to tell them what he and his son were planning and "we loved the idea".

"Golf is one of the few sports where you can practice social distancing and still take part through various levels.

"We're delighted Fynn has got to experience some of our beautiful Bay of Plenty weather and the amazing golf courses in the region and we hope to see his younger sister Nevaeh take part next year, when we'll be back even bigger and better."