Age Concern Whanganui has found older generations are wanting to learn more about technology, and improve their knowledge of their own devices.

Teaming up with Whanganui City College, Age Concern will run a free programme to provide assistance to anyone wanting to learn about file information, send an email or work their way around their phone, tablet or laptop.

Ten students from City College will volunteer at the centre every Friday for a term to help those needing assistance.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said so far they have had interest from three people but it is hoped to have about 10 people per session for one-on-one time with the students.

"We are aware people may not be as savvy on their phone so it's for people that don't know how to use their phone and individual needs because the students are all quite tech-savvy," Malcolm said.

Age Concern used to run a group session that helped older people with technology and had been thinking of a way to restart it, Malcolm said.

She then heard about City College's Connects Programme whereby students go out into the community to volunteer their time helping others and thought it would tie in nicely.

"Students are able to meet people in the community and people in the community to meet students and there's an opportunity for connection, it may not necessarily be one but there is an opportunity."

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm hopes the sessions will help people to build connections. Photo / File

Malcolm contacted Whanganui City College deputy principal Val Rooderkerk with the idea and Rooderkerk thought it was a great fit.

"It's going to be brilliant and there's going to be that connection between older people and younger people," Malcolm said.

She said the sessions could help older people to make connections with their technology through Facebook Messenger or Skype so they can better keep in contact with their family.

A woman who has already expressed interest wants to know how to file all her information onto her computer.

"It's not a structured class, it's the individual and the student working with the person on what they want and their needs," Malcolm said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the sessions; they do not need to be a member of Age Concern. They will be required to bring their own technology so they can learn how their own system works.

Malcolm will act as a supervisor for the sessions and there will be a confidentiality agreement between the device owner and the student who may see personal information on the device.

After the first term, Malcolm and Rooderkerk will evaluate the sessions and decide if they should continue.

• The first session will be held from 2pm-3pm on Friday, March 6, at Age Concern Whanganui. To register for a session call Age Concern on 06 345 1799.