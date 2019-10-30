ON THE ROAD

There we were, after the club meeting- three septuagenarians discussing the relative merits of e-bikes. One was getting back into activity after a painful foot operation and saw the e-bike as giving him exercise and freedom.

He wasn't too sure about the battery being on the carrier as he thought the bike became a bit unbalanced. The second was considering purchasing one and was seeking advice.

I was the third participant and, as an owner for 18 months, I enthused about its capacity to rehabilitate a knee replacement over the past year.

We were talking about "pedal assist bikes". They

