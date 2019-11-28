It's great to see the NZ Transport Agency finally carrying out a review of State Highway 3.

But they are missing the big picture where traffic accidents and near misses occur (no fatals at this stage). This is the "side roads" such as Turere Place, Mannington Rd, Tirimoana Place and Pickwick Rd and Dickens Lane.

Some of these roads/lanes don't have a white middle line, no lights, no footpaths and having two vehicles on the road at the same time is often a mission. In many places you can't pull over to the grass verge as there are rural mail boxes scattered along both sides of the roads/lanes.

To add to the thrill, some of these roads/lanes have blind corners with people walking dogs (some off the leads) or young kids on bikes.

It would be great if NZTA would extend the 50km/h speed limit from the city to Pickwick Rd and NZTA or the local council dropped the speed limits on Turere Place, Mannington Rd, Tirimoana Place and Pickwick/Dickens Lane down to 40km/h.

Yes, road or lane use has changed; more homes (most houses have two vehicles and the odd quad) and more visitors. Current speeds are no longer safe and appropriate. Do we have to wait for someone to be injured or killed?

Sitting in an office is not going to give you the big picture. Drive the roads/lanes at the "current speed limit", it will certainly give you a thrill. Just hope you don't meet a car (or truck) coming the other way.

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh3-whanganui-to-westmere-speed-review/ check out the proposal. It closes on the December 16, 2019.

BOB WALKER

Otamatea



5G satellites

I was grateful to read Mike Philo's letter to the Chronicle about positioning of satellites that serve the 5G network.

I do not have the training in physics, nor do many of us, to understand the potential dangers of the plan. However, I have read in detail the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space. It is full of concerning facts on health effects of electromagnetic waves. It is also signed by thousands of scientists, engineers, physicians and other knowledgeable people around the world.

Google search International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space, to read for yourself and scroll down the list of signatories and their qualifications. I hope Mike is right, but many professional people are disagreeing with him.

DONNA MUMMERY

Whanganui



Farmers blameless

Perhaps Mike Cranstone of Federated Farmers did over-state sacrifices made in war for democracy (Elaine Hampton, letters, November 22); but "The lady doth protest too much, methinks ... "

Farmers do not cause the algae at Te Waikoropupu Springs. The algae grows naturally in warm, still shallow edges. There is no farming around the springs.

The rising water is very clean, despite 150 years of farming in the Takaka and Waingaro valleys.

I have seen algae in our Virginia Lake; not a cow in sight.

Trees drop leaves into waterways, adding nitrogen. Town sewerage puts more nitrogen into water than farming.

Te Waikoropupu Springs in Golden Bay . . . algae growth nothing to do with farming.

Elaine is correct, just 9 per cent of dairy farms are in catchments that exceed proposed nitrogen levels, and only 10 per cent of rivers outside DoC areas exceed these levels.

However, all farmers will suffer arbitrary, ever-changing and expensive compliance, permits, resource consents, iwi consultation, delays and red tape.

Elaine can eat imported food substitutes if she wants to, but I will continue to eat fresh fruit, veg, meat and dairy.

ALAN DAVIDSON

Gonville



Bushfires

Just to assure John Milnes (Chronicle, November 25), the bushfires in Australia have absolutely nothing to do with global warming.

From time immemorial, Australian bush has burnt — mostly, but not always, in summer.

Some types of bushland depend on bushfires to regenerate and much of the eucalyptus forest has developed as it is because the fires happen.

The real problem is Aussies keep building their homes among the trees, and companies like ours have to keep supplying protective gear so they can fight the fires. This challenge is never going to go away.

DAVID BENNETT

CEO/Director, Pacific Safety International, Whanganui



