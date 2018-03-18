Snow and ice returned to the UK as a cold snap dubbed the "mini beast from the east" caused more than 100 flights to be cancelled and warnings issued to motorists over the dangerous conditions.

About 120 flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick Airport were cancelled on Friday night and Saturday and drivers were warned to take care on the roads.

Amber warnings of a possible "risk to life" were put into affect in north west England, Yorkshire, the Midlands, London and the South East from Saturday afternoon.

Saturday saw a return to winter across the UK, with bitterly #cold temperatures and #snow for many. Here is a look back at the day's extremes pic.twitter.com/RYwfB2Veok — Met Office (@metoffice) March 17, 2018

Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings were also in place across much of the UK until Sunday.

Forecasters said the snow, feeding in from the North Sea, was starting to spread westwards across to the Midlands and parts of Wales yesterday morning with temperatures feeling as low as minus 8C.

Transatlantic New York and Chicago routes were among 86 flights grounded by British Airways.

Domestic flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester were also cancelled, as well as services to Amsterdam, Dublin, Geneva and Paris.

London City Airport saw long delays and six cancellations, with an inbound flight from Edinburgh diverted to Southend.

Gatwick flights saw two cancelled and a spokesman warned on Saturday "the weather is predicted to deteriorate and we advise you to check with your airline for the latest flight info before leaving for the airport".

On the trains there was no service on the Heathrow Connect lines and delays for Heathrow Express during Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: "The best way to describe this is as a real return to wintry conditions.

Here is the latest snowdar image showing further snow showers across much of the UK, heavy and persistent in places. Don't forget to stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/jyHg8MkDMx — Met Office (@metoffice) March 17, 2018

"The last couple of days have been quite mild across parts of the UK - we got to around 16C (on Thursday) in Wales - but by Saturday all of us will be back to very cold weather.

"Bitterly cold is the best way to describe it - temperatures on the face of it probably just around freezing, but with wind it's going to feel well below freezing."

Yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK, and are in force for the whole of Saturday, while gusty winds of up to 70mph are forecast in northern England and parts of Wales.

Temperatures are expected to rise at the start of next week and between Monday to Wednesday there will be mostly dry but wintry showers in the east, then a spell of rain in the north on Wednesday.

Snow and winds are expected to ease by Monday, though overnight frost and some ice will remain on the roads.

Drivers have also been urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys this weekend, with Highways England advising motorists to avoid trans-Pennine roads "if possible".

Richard Leonard, Highways England's head of road safety, said: "Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

"Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

"Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel."

Snow on the pitch ahead of the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester yesterday. Photo / AP

Network Rail is running empty trains overnight to help keep the network clear of snow, but disruption is possible.

The cold weather should only last a few days though - by Tuesday, temperatures will be getting back to average for the time of year.

Meteorologist Martin Bowles said the weekend's weather is not Beast from the East Mark Two, but could be called a "mini Beast from the East" as it will be less severe.

He added: "We don't expect anything like the same impact as a result of it, although there will be some snow about."

Sunday will be a similar story, with snow and ice expected across the UK.