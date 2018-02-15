A woman who won a US$559.7 million ($757m) Powerball jackpot will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court.

In a court filing yesterday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up. The winning ticket will be placed in a secure location until a court decides whether it's subject to the state's Right to Know Law.

Lawyers for the woman, identified as Jane Doe, say she signed the back of the ticket following the January 6 drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realising it would result in her name and address being made public.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information.

- AP