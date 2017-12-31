As New Zealand swelters through a hot summer, up north they've been experiencing an ongoing cold snap - chilly even for a dog in a fur coat with added padding.

In Britain, storm Dylan is causing disruption across the country with rain and wind today, after heavy snow at the weekend. Scotland, Wales and the northern Midlands in England were the worst-hit areas for snow on Saturday. In previous weeks, areas of northern Europe have experienced snow storms and travel disruptions. Japan was also hit by a heavy freeze.

In the US, revellers expected in Times Square this morning were advised to dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of New Years events in the US Northeast. The annual Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach in Maine has been rescheduled for the first time in 30 years. With freezing temperatures in Springfield, Illinois, organisers of its annual New Year's fireworks display have decided to cancel.

Organisers of the Penguin Plunge in Rhode Island, say it's still on and despite the drawn-out deep freeze across Pennsylvania, officials said the annual Mummers Parade will still be held.

- AP, Telegraph