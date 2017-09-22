A condemned murderer in Georgia has ditched any sort of health kick he might've been on in prison, revealing his final meal before being executed next week.

Keith Tharpe, 59, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday night (US time) but before that, he's going to feast.

Announced by the Georgia Department of Corrections yesterday, Tharpe has requested "three spicy chicken breasts, a roast beef sandwich with sauce, a fish sandwich, potato wedges, onion rings, apple pie and a vanilla milkshake".

In most states, death row inmates are allowed to request almost anything for their final meal - everything except alcohol that is.

One inmate Marcus Ray Johnson, who was also from Georgia, attempted to request a six pack of beer before his execution in 2015 however his request was denied.

Texas abolished meal requests last year.

Tharpe's execution comes almost three decades after he was sentenced to death over the murder of his sister-in-law, 29-year-old Jaquelin Freeman.

In August, 1990, Tharpe's wife left him due to their violent marriage and was staying with her brother and sister-in-law Jaquelin, according to court documents obtained by WMAZ.

Tharpe had called his wife to tell her if she wanted to "play dirty" he would show her how.

On the morning of September 25, 1990, as Tharpe's wife and Jaquelin drove to work, he intercepted their car and forced it off the road, dragging Freeman from the vehicle.

After shooting her on the side of the road, he dumped her body in a ditch and kidnapped his wife.

He was accused of rape but was never convicted.

While forcing his wife to withdraw money at a bank, she was able to notify the police and Tharpe was arrested.

He was convicted and sentenced to death a year later.

If executed, Tharpe will be the second man put to death this year and the 48th to die by lethal injection since the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, corrections officials say.

The first, JW Ledford Jr, also went for a feast before his execution on May 18.

Convicted of killing a 73-year-old neighbour in 1992, Ledford Jr devoured a whopping 5500-calorie last meal featuring filet mignon steak wrapped in bacon with pepperjack cheese, fried chicken, fried pork chops and chicken goujons.

For sides, he ordered a 2000-calorie "blooming onion" (a large onion cut into a flower shape, battered and deep-fried) and a 1000-calorie portion of hot chips, CBS News reported.

The 45-year-old also wolfed down a pecan pie with vanilla ice cream and sherbet, washed down with a glass of sprite.

Tharpe will appeal his death sentence on Monday in a clemency hearing, a day before he is due to be executed.