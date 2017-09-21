First he created covfefe; now he's made a new country.

United States President Donald Trump came up with the country of "Nambia" while speaking to African leaders at a United Nations lunch on Wednesday.

Possibly confusing Namibia and nearby Zambia, Trump twice referred to the non-existent nation in the span of about 800 words.

"Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient," he said.

He went on to make comments about Africa's "tremendous business potential".

"I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money," Trump said.

But Twitter users have been having a field day with Trump's most recent gaffe.

But other people came to Trump's defence by pointing out a gaffe made by former President Barack Obama.