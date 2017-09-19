The hunt is on for a female jogger dubbed the 'mad pooper' who has been busted defecating on a Colorado family's lawn for almost two months.

Police in Colorado Springs are now investigating after the family first spotted the woman with her pants down outside their home seven weeks ago.

Cathy Budde said her children were the ones to catch the jogger mid-squat and ran in screaming to tell her.

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!' So I come outside, and I'm like ... 'are you serious?'" Budde told KKTV.

Advertisement

"'Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

The jogger has defecated in the same spot on her running route every week for almost two months. Photo / KKTV11 The jogger has defecated in the same spot on her running route every week for almost two months. Photo / KKTV11

Budde said she thought it was just a one-time thing and the woman would have been too embarrassed to show her face again, the MailOnline reported.

But she said the jogger has been back once a week to defecate, despite there being public restrooms in a nearby park.

The frustrated family have put up signs in a bid to deter the woman from defecating on their lawn. Photo / KKTV11 The frustrated family have put up signs in a bid to deter the woman from defecating on their lawn. Photo / KKTV11

The woman always has paper towels tucked away in her tights, according to the shocked family.

The female jogger always has paper towels (above) tucked away in her tights. Photo / KKTV11 The female jogger always has paper towels (above) tucked away in her tights. Photo / KKTV11

"I put a sign on the wall that's like 'please, I'm begging you, please stop.' ... She ran by it like 15 times yesterday and she still pooped," Budde said.

Police have urged Budde to take photos of the woman in a bid to track her down.

The jogger could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges if she is caught.