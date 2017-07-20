This is the moment firefighters revived a dog after pulling him from a house fire.

Jack appeared lifeless as a firefighter rescued him from his owner's home on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California.

The poor dog had inhaled smoke and emergency services tried to save him using a specialised animal oxygen mask, as his owner looked on.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief John Frando said firefighters encountered "heavy fire" at the home.

They had responded to reports of an explosion at the home, although that's yet to be confirmed.

Jack seemed full of life after using the oxygen mask and was reunited with his relieved owner, who had made it out of the burning property uninjured.