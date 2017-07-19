By James Law

Australian woman Justine Damond made two calls to 911 the night she was shot dead by a Minneapolis police officer because she feared that a neighbour was being raped.

A transcript of the two fateful calls was released Wednesday afternoon, US time.

A transcript of Justine Damond's 911 calls has been released.

"Hi, I'm, I can hear someone out the back and I'm not sure she's having sex or being raped," Damond, 40, said in the first call made at 11.27pm.

"I think she just yelled out 'help', but it's difficult; the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don't think she's enjoying it."

The 911 operator asked Damond to describe what she was hearing.

"It sounds like sex noises, but it's been going on for a while and I think she tried to say 'help' and it sounds distressed," she said.

After Damond gave her name, address and phone number, the operator said an officer was on the way and terminated the call.

Damond called again at 11.35pm.

"911, what's the address of the emergency?" the operator asked.

"Hi, I just reported one, but no one's here and was wondering if they got the address wrong," Damond replied.

The transcript shows the operator checked the address before asking: "Are you JUSTINE?"

"You're hearing a female screaming?" the operator asked.

"Yes, along behind the house."

The operator checked the details and confirmed a crew was on its way.

"Yup, officers are on the way there," the operator said.

Justine: "Thank you."

An incident report released by police shows police arrived at the alleyway behind Damond's house at 11.39pm, four minutes after the second call.

At this time, the officers reported on radio the incident was a "code four", meaning no back up was required.

Two minutes later, at 11.41, the situation had completely changed.

Officers at the scene reported a shooting and called for a police, fire and emergency response.

The incident report notes at 11.41: "ONE DOWN ... STARTING CPR."

Damond had been shot in the abdomen and killed by police officer Mohamed Noor.

Police officer Mohamed Noor has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond.

An unnamed friend of Noor told the Daily Mail that he and his colleague Matthew Harrity were tense when they arrived at the scene because the caller had been "panicking".

An investigation into the incident revealed on Tuesday that Noor was "startled by a loud sound" before he shot the Australian woman, who had lived in Minneapolis for about three years with her fiance Don and step son Zach.

Minneapolis assistant police chief Medaria Arradondo told reporters on Tuesday that officers had followed up on Damond's report of the suspected sexual assault, but did not find any suspects or evidence.

Noor has refused to submit to an interview with investigators to explain why he shot Damond.