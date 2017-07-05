The London Bridge terror attack mastermind Khuram Butt's sister has been sacked from Heathrow after being suspended over security fears.

Haleema Butt, 28, got a job working at Britain's biggest airport two months before her brother, 27, massacred revellers last month - killing eight and injuring dozens more, according to Daily Mail.

Khuram was known to MI5 after appearing in a Channel 4 documentary called The Jihadis Next Door.

Following the attack on London Bridge, which saw Khuram and accomplices Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba drive a van into pedestrians, jumping out and going on a stabbing spree, Haleema was reportedly suspended from her job over security fears.

Her husband, Usman Darr, who also worked on security, was suspended as well.

The mother-of-two has now been sacked after an internal investigation, according to the Daily Mirror.

When approached at her Harrow home, she said: "You should take it up with Heathrow."

There is no suggestion Haleema Butt or Usman Darr are extremists or knew what Butt was planning.

Khuram's family are said to have had their lives turned upside down by his actions.

A Heathrow spokesman said: "Heathrow took appropriate action in close cooperation with the authorities in relation to two colleagues employed at the airport."

Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba went on a rampage in Borough Market on June 3 after mowing down pedestrians in a hired van before stabbing revellers in pubs and restaurants, killing eight and injuring dozens more.

Eight armed police officers - three from the City and five from the Met - shot all three Islamists dead in what chiefs said was an "unprecedented" hail of 46 bullets, because they feared the trio were about to detonate suicide belts.

Although the Independent Police Complaints Commission is looking into the shootings, it has stressed that "no individual police officers" are under investigation.

Last week, Mark Williams, chairman of the Police Firearms Officers Association, told The Mail on Sunday: "We are incredibly proud of them and all the work they do to protect all of us."

A £143 million ($253 million) "uplift" of armed police was ordered nationwide in the wake of the Paris terror attacks of late 2015.

In total there will be about 10,500 armed police in England and Wales by next year, including specialist counter-terrorism units carrying powerful assault rifles, as well as the high-speed ARV patrols.