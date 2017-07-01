When an police officer pulled over a motorist in need little did he know what was in store for him.

Officer Aaron Steensma was checking on what he thought was a stranded motorist but instead of the man needing assistance, he delivered a performance that left the officer speechless.

The man who pulled over to make a phone call, turned out to be magician Rick Morrill, thanked the officer for his concern by performing a magic show for him.

The Frisco Police Department shared the officer's body cam video that captured all the magic and his priceless reaction.

Morrill performs a number of tricks including card, cloth and ball tricks, making Steensma laugh for minutes on end.

Steensma's body cam caught the show on video and posted it to Frisco Police Department's Facebook page where it had more than 79,000 views in 24 hours.

Members of the public took to social media to praise Steensma for his kind nature towards the motorist and his positive attitude.

"Now this is how all videos of police pulling over a citizen should end up. Everyone would be much happier. Just another day in our local police department," one person wrote.

"Love and respect to our Frisco Police Department and this is a wonderful and REFRESHING story," another said.