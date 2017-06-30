A man dressed as a doctor who opened fire at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York is now dead.

AP reported that the gunman inside the hospital killed at least one person before apparently killing himself.

There are reports that up to six people were shot by the gunman, who is believed to be a former employee.

It has been reported that three of the victims are doctors.

According to a law enforcement official, the shooter was wearing a lab coat and had the rifle concealed inside it, AP reported.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was aware of the incident.

Earlier, police went floor to floor searching for the 35-year-old gunman, as hospital staff barricaded themselves inside.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, wearing a white lab coat, possibly carrying an M16 rifle under it.

He was believed to be carrying a rifle and to have barricaded himself in the hospital.

The incident began at 2:50 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section, according to CBS New York.

NYPD told people in the area to avoid 1650 Grand Concourse due to the incident.

The hospital is in lockdown.

New York's mayor has just been briefed on the situation.

Emergency medical workers cannot yet enter the building as it has not yet been secured by police.

A fire official told the Times one injured doctor was being treated by people inside the hospital using a fire hose as a tourniquet.

US national law enforcement agency the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has tweeted it has sent special agents to the hospital to help police.