The US President has become known for his intimidating handshake that suddenly yanks his political peers into his own personal space.

But it looks like Trump wanted to keep his distance when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went in for a warm embrace during his visit to the White House.

Photos of the awkward hug attempt show Trump avoiding contact with Modi by hovering his hands just above the back of the PM's suit jacket.

Ironically, the two world leaders had just wrapped up a joint press conference on the strength of the US-India relationship when the uncomfortable interaction occurred.

"The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, has never been better," Trump told the media out the front of the White House's Rose Garden.

How close is too close? Photo/AP

The President also thanked Modi for his country's military efforts in Afghanistan and took the opportunity to take a jab at the media by boasting about both of the leaders' social media following.

Trump has 32.9 million Twitter followers while Modi has 31 million.

"Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media ... giving the citizens of our country the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials," he said.

"We are believers."

He might not feel the same way when these photos go viral on Twitter.