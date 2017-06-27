A Perth bricklayer has chased down an alleged burglar, dragged him to the ground and sat puffing on a cigarette waiting for police to arrive.

Dramatic vision of the citizen's arrest has emerged on Channel 7 from Perth's northern suburbs on Monday afternoon. The drama began when bricklayer James Burton heard his partner Tamara Campbell's six-year-old daughter Kayleigh screaming.

Ms Campbell told Perth Nowhow the arrest unfolded as he chased the man down a lane and dragged him back to the front of their house.

"He didn't think twice. You know the bloke was easily two feet taller than him and it would have been a confronting situation to be in," she said.

He stood over the man and had a cigarette until officers arrived.

Ms Campbell said the family had always felt safe in their home but they would consider installing security cameras

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with stealing and aggravated burglary.