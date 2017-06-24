Far be it for us to jump on board the Millenials-bashing wagon that has been 2017.

But they just make it so easy.

Australia's 18 to 29 demographic are not only wasting the hard-earned cash that could be going towards a house deposit by scoffing smashed avocado every weekend and flat whites every day. They are telling the entire world about it - via Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, said news.com.au.

Because if a smashed avo wasn't shared on social media, was it even consumed at all?

Advertisement

So transfixed is this demographic by social media, a new report has found, that one third of them confessed to checking their social media accounts while on the toilet and a third said they would ignore friends and family to check in.

The 2017 Sensis Social Media Report has revealed our love affair with social media has grown again in the past year.

Unsurprisingly, there is barely a person in the 18 to 29 demographic who does not use it.

Ninety-nine per cent of Millenials said they use one of the many social media sites available.

But it's not just the youngsters clamouring aboard the social media bandwagon en masse.

The report found that nearly eight in 10 Australians (79 per cent) are on social media, which is a jump of 10 per cent on last year.

The survey revealed almost equally ubiquitous use in the next age group, with 96 per cent of 30 to 39 year olds, using social media and 86 per cent in the 40 to 49 age group.

Facebook remains, by far, the most used site, with 95 per cent of the 800 respondents from all age groups saying they are on it.

Instagram and Snapchat had dramatic rises in usage over the past year, which Sensis digital spokesman Rob Tolliday attributed to "our love of visual content".

Nearly half of all respondents (46 per cent) are on Instagram, up from just 31 per cent last year, while 40 per cent use Snapchat, usage that has nearly doubled from the previous year (22 per cent).

Twitter also rose from 19 per cent to 32 per cent, however the career-oriented LinkedIn dropped from 24 per cent to 18 per cent.

The vast majority of social media use now comes from mobile, with 81 per cent of people accessing their accounts from their smartphone.

More than half (56 per cent of respondents) admitted to accessing their social media accounts more than five times a day and 40 per cent said looking at one of their social networks is the last things they do before they go to sleep.

"It seems while social media usage is now everywhere, we are still coming to terms with the impact it is having on society," Mr Tolliday said.