This is Gavel, a German Shepherd who was recruited as a puppy to train as a police dog - but ended up getting the sack.

Unfortunately, Gavel was found to be not up to the task. As the police put it, he "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line."

The problem was, Gavel was too sociable. He loved meeting strangers, and would much rather play with someone than help arrest them.

And so, after months of training, his career in law enforcement was over.

However, as one door closes another opens - and Gavel was offered a new job working for the Governor of Queensland, where he holds the official title Vice-Regal Dog.

His duties include include greeting visitors to Queensland's Government House, and attending official functions with Governor Paul de Jersey.

A spokesman for the Office of the Governor told the Brisbane Times Gavel had become a "valued and much-loved" part of Government House life.

"Gavel on occasions sits in on briefings with the Governor," he said.

"Gavel has also demonstrated his capacity to uphold the ceremonial importance of his role at State of Origin time."

"He has outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change, and brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate."

"We hope Gavel's with us for a long, long time into the future," the Governor told 7 News Brisbane.