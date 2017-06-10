Two people in their twenties livestreamed their own deaths in a devastating car crash in Finland, police believe.

The footage, posted to Periscope, shows a man and woman talking and drinking for several hours before getting in a car and driving.

Soon after they get on the road there is a loud noise and the video, recorded by a woman in the passenger seat who was pointing the camera at her own face, shakes dramatically before suddenly cutting off.

Espoo chief constable and head of communications for Espoo police district Paavo Myohanen said: "We think that the victims are the ones appearing in the video. The car matches the one in the crash."

He added: "We are awaiting test results to see if they were under the influence of anything.

"The car must have been driving in over 100kmh. The speed limit on the street is 50kmh since it is a small country road.

"Both victims died in the crash.

"We do not know the exact time when the crash happened yet or when they both died."

The final video of the series, which shows the duo driving in the car before the crash, has been viewed about 132,000 times.

In the earlier videos, the man can be seen shirtless and the woman in only a bra as they chat, play with their phones and drink alcohol.