Weekend Herald editorial: Trump's stumbling thumb is not as bad as his bumbling decisions

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It would be hard to resist compulsive tweeting if even your typos attract worldwide attention. Donald Trump's "negative press covfefe" received as much covfefe this week as his announcement withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Perhaps that was appropriate, his stumbling thumb was a fair reflection of the mess he is making of United States foreign policy.

On trade, collective security and now climate change he has relinquished the position of leadership the US has sought or accepted for the past century.

He is doing no more or less than he promised before his election, so it will do him no harm. But even his supporters, surely, would wish he gave up twitter.

He (or a minder) managed to control his thumb during his first presidential visit to foreign capitals last week but once back in the White House he could not resist.

After his crack at the press coverage of the trip he typed terse messages on the "witch hunt" for alleged Russian dealings by members of his team, scolded someone for a video that appeared to show his head severed and previewed his decision on the Paris agreement, adding, "make America great again".

What an irony that phrase now contains. America has elected a man who presents it poorly to the world.

He behaved like an oaf in public, pushing European leaders aside to get to the front for a photo opportunity.

His manner and appearance are not presidential, his tweeting is infantile, his decisions dumb. How's that for covfefe?

- NZ Herald