7:12am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US man divorces wife who raped him when he was 12

Vili Fualaau married his former teacher. Photo / AP
Vili Fualaau married his former teacher. Photo / AP

The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her, the Daily Telegraph reports.

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

The petition says that neither he nor his wife have any debts, and do not own any property.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother -of-four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.

- Daily Telegraph UK

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Jun 2017 07:58:15 Processing Time: 14ms