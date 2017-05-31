Are these Nordic Prime Ministers mocking Trump in this photo?

Five Nordic Prime Ministers appeared to be taking a dig at US President Donald Trump in this photograph, shared on an official Norwegian government website.

It shows the Prime Ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland all clutching a ball.

It went viral after being shared on Twitter by journalist Steffen Stø, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The PMs pictured are Stefan Löfven of Sweden, Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark, Erna Solberg of Norway, Juha Sipilä of Finland and Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland.

Mr Stø noticed that the image bears more than a passing similarity to another picture that made headlines last week, showing President Donald Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi placing their hands on a glowing orb:

The picture was taken during a visit to a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.

The trio placed their hands on the orb to formally open the centre - inadvertently sparking a minor furore on social media.

The picture of the Nordic Prime Ministers was taking during a meeting to discuss their countries' common efforts to achieve UN sustainability goals.

It's currently uncertain whether they were deliberately spoofing the Trump photo, or if it is just a happy coincidence.

'Everyone is laughing - at Trump': Internet loves Nordic leaders for trolling Trump's magic orb photo https://t.co/Vsgn0opIXD pic.twitter.com/JCGhCTmsTe — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 30, 2017

