Kiwi drug habits revealed in global drug use survey

By Nicole Barratt

KEY POINTS 36.9 per cent of alcohol users aim to drink less next year

25.8 per cent of cannabis users want to use less cannabis next year

9.7 per cent of Kiwis smoke a joint within an hour of waking

New Zealand second most likely country to pick own magic mushrooms

More than half obtained drugs from darknet markets

The world's largest drug survey is out, with New Zealanders' habits revealed.



Conducted by an independent UK-based research company, the Global Drug Survey aims to make drug use safer, regardless of drugs' legal status.



Of the 119,846 global respondents, 3800 Kiwis took part.



Internationally, alcohol was respondents' drug of choice, 94.1 per cent used the substance in the past year.



Cannabis and tobacco also came in more popular than caffeinated energy drinks.



Cocaine (19.1 per cent) and MDMA (19 per cent) also rated relatively high for use within the last year.



Cannabis remains the world's most widely used "illicit" drug, with 9.7 per cent of New Zealand participants smoking a joint within an hour of waking.



New Zealanders prefer straight cannabis, according to the survey, while 45 per cent of Aussie users use tobacco with it.



About a quarter of Kiwi users of cannabis reported they aimed to use less of the drug next year.



New Zealand alcohol users are also keen to kick their drinking habits-- 36.9 per cent said they wanted to drink less next year.



Of that, 12.4 per cent of Kiwis said they wanted help to cut down.

More than half of New Zealand respondents (2316) obtained their drugs from darknet markets in the past year, sites where vendors and buyers are able to remain relatively anonymous as their IP addresses are masked.

Kiwis are also getting crafty, with New Zealand coming in as the second most likely country to pick their own magic mushrooms.



New Zealand cocaine users used the substance 7.3 days on average within the last year, relatively low compared to highest use rate, 32.3 days in Brazil.



Just over a fifth of Kiwi cocaine users want to use less in the next year.



Worldwide, the average age of participants was 29.1; 68 per cent who answered the survey were male.

- NZ Herald